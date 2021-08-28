Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans’ preseason Week 3 Player of the Game: QB Logan Woodside

By Shaun Calderon
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yixjE_0bg8Ldo900

Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside has been one of the more intriguing players to watch this preseason and he may have just won the backup quarterback job in the preseason finale on Saturday night.

Prior to tonight, the former Toledo Rocket quarterback had completed 17-of-23 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in as many games and was involved in a neck-and-neck race with Matt Barkley for the backup job.

However, you can make a strong argument that today sealed the deal for Woodside.

The 26-year-old completed 12-of-17 passes for 100 yards, while also adding one carry for 12 yards on an evening when he needed to make a statement.

One of his passes was a beautiful scoring strike on a back-shoulder throw to wide receiver, Cameron Batson.

Unfortunately for Woodside, he also threw a pick-six, but reserve tackle Christian DiLauro was largely to blame, as he allowed pressure that got to Woodside right as he threw the football.

Woodside’s performance stands out even more with Barkley posting his worst outing since joining the team. The veteran finished 7-of-15 for 126 yards, with one interception that was the definition of an awful decision.

The evaluation of this QB2 competition will go beyond what happened on Saturday evening, but you’d have to imagine that Woodside significantly helped his case in preseason Week 3.

The Toledo product finished his impressive preseason by completing 29-of-40 passes for 248 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It’s also noteworthy that Woodside still managed to thrive despite poor protection overall.

Roster cutdown day is on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if Woodside has done enough to secure the job. In our minds, he has.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Titans#Td#Loganwoodside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown Lands Punch to Titans CB's Face

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown landed a clean punch to the face of Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during a joint training camp practice. The altercation happened during a one-on-one drill. Brown was able to rip Jackson's helmet off, and from the pictures below, landed a punch to Jackson's face. Brown was kicked out of the practice after the incident.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans should sign veteran receiver before regular season

Golden Tate (Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images photo pool) Let’s get one thing established. The Tennessee Titans are entering the 2021 NFL season with one of the most loaded offenses in the NFL. The stars do not need any introduction at this point, but it is not just them that make this offense special.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFLYardbarker

Woodside Remains Backup QB; Barkley Released

NASHVILLE – Logan Woodside has done it again. The 26-year-old quarterback locked up the job as Ryan Tannehill’s backup Wednesday when the Tennessee Titans released Matt Barkley. Woodside and Barkley battled throughout the preseason after the latter was signed roughly a week into training camp, but franchise officials ultimately elected to stick with the man who had the job last season.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Christian McCaffrey and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

Successful fantasy-football drafting requires a lot of speculation and a fair amount of risk-taking. However, there's a big difference between betting on a boom-or-bust prospect in the middle rounds and gambling with a first-round selection. If you're fortunate enough to own the No. 1 pick in your fantasy draft, you...
NFLThe State-Journal

Woodside locks up spot as Titans' backup quarterback

The Tennessee Titans on Wednesday released quarterback Matt Barkley, making Franklin County graduate Logan Woodside the team's backup quarterback. The Titans went into the preseason with three quarterbacks — Ryan Tannehill, Woodside and Barkley. Tannehill was Tennessee's starting quarterback last season, when the Titans went 11-6. Woodside, who played college...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tennessee Titans: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

With the NFL season quickly approaching, the Tennessee Titans are ready to take the league by storm. After a busy offseason, the front office managed to vastly improve the receiving room while making necessary changes on the defense. The Titans are shaping up to be serious Super Bowl contenders but will need to prove it throughout the season.
NFLUSA Today

Updated Titans 53-man roster projection after Preseason Week 2

With two preseason games in the books, the Tennessee Titans will have one more exhibition slate before the start of the season on Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. As far as cutting the roster down is concerned, there are two more cutdown dates upcoming, with the next...
NFLbucsnation.com

Buccaneers to watch against Tennessee Titans in preseason Week 2

In Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Brandon Allen led Cincinnati Bengals. Now, if this happened in September or October then the sky would be falling. Since it happened in August, it’s not about the final score, it’s about the scouting and development of young players - oh, and the returning guys getting back in sync after some time off.
NFLUSA Today

Bucs vs. Titans preseason game recap: Everything we know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were handed an embarrassing blowout loss by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, dropping their second straight preseason game at home as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title. Here’s everything you need to know about the ugly defeat:. Keys to the Game. Tampa Bay...
NFLUSA Today

Titans' snap counts, top PFF grades from Preseason Week 2

The Tennessee Titans had a solid all-around performance during their Preseason Week 2 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but which players showed out the most based on Pro Football Focus grades?. On offense, wide receiver Mason Kinsey registered the highest grade with an 84.0. Kinsey led all Titans receivers...
NFLaustinnews.net

Game Preview: Titans Conclude Preseason at Home Against Bears

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. This week marks the first time since Dec. 22, 2019 that the Titans will play in front of their home crowd without any pandemic-related restrictions on attendance. Since that date, the Titans have played 23 total preseason, regular season and playoff games, and they have been to the playoffs twice, including a run to the 2019 AFC title game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy