Titans’ preseason Week 3 Player of the Game: QB Logan Woodside

Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside has been one of the more intriguing players to watch this preseason and he may have just won the backup quarterback job in the preseason finale on Saturday night.

Prior to tonight, the former Toledo Rocket quarterback had completed 17-of-23 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in as many games and was involved in a neck-and-neck race with Matt Barkley for the backup job.

However, you can make a strong argument that today sealed the deal for Woodside.

The 26-year-old completed 12-of-17 passes for 100 yards, while also adding one carry for 12 yards on an evening when he needed to make a statement.

One of his passes was a beautiful scoring strike on a back-shoulder throw to wide receiver, Cameron Batson.

Unfortunately for Woodside, he also threw a pick-six, but reserve tackle Christian DiLauro was largely to blame, as he allowed pressure that got to Woodside right as he threw the football.

Woodside’s performance stands out even more with Barkley posting his worst outing since joining the team. The veteran finished 7-of-15 for 126 yards, with one interception that was the definition of an awful decision.

The evaluation of this QB2 competition will go beyond what happened on Saturday evening, but you’d have to imagine that Woodside significantly helped his case in preseason Week 3.

The Toledo product finished his impressive preseason by completing 29-of-40 passes for 248 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It’s also noteworthy that Woodside still managed to thrive despite poor protection overall.

Roster cutdown day is on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if Woodside has done enough to secure the job. In our minds, he has.