Justin Fields makes his 1st start, Bears beat Titans 27-24

By TERESA M. WALKER
dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Justin Fields is right where the Chicago Bears hoped he would be at the end of the preseason. All coach Matt Nagy will say is that they feel good with where the Bears are with their quarterbacks, a group that includes Andy Dalton set to start the opener and veteran Nick Foles along with the 11th overall pick in Fields.

