‘Outdaughtered’ Adam Busby’s Latest Vacay Not Like The Others

If there’s one thing the Busbys are known for besides being the stars of OutDaughtered, it’s that they take a lot of vacations. Fans have given Danielle Busby some flack about it in the past. Many people don’t like how she always says the vacation is “much needed” when it seems like they’ve just returned from a vacation. While it’s not uncommon for Danielle and Adam to sneak away from the girls from time to time, some may find it odd that Adam goes on vacation by himself. Keep reading to find out more.