JOPLIN, Mo. –Lovers of anime, cosplay, and other nerdy content, gathered virtually on Saturday. The first ever Jomocon was held at Pennington Station in Joplin. “It’s a stream for people to just log in enjoy some nerdy content, like we talk about anime, talk about ramen, talk about cosplay, and in the process we’re raising funds for a charity,” said Jason Bright, Jomocon committee chairman.