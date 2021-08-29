Cancel
Idaho Falls, ID

26th Annual Mountain Brewers’ Beer Fest

By Cole Sams
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sandy Downs Rodeo Grounds hosted the 26th annual Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest.

Thousands of people came out to enjoy selections from over 100 breweries.

Some of the proceeds from the event will go toward Breaking Boundaries, Hospice of Eastern Idaho, and the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.

The event was a great way Joann Williams, who owns Talisman Brewing Company in Ogden, Utah, to market her product.

"For us, it's really good brand exposure," Williams said. "Especially as you are getting ready to enter a market, a lot of people have never heard about your beer or tried your beer. We are a fairly small brewery in Utah, so, it's just great to get our name out there and give people the opportunity to taste our stuff and see what they think about it."

The event also featured live music from the Opskamatrists and Lonesome Gold.

The post 26th Annual Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest appeared first on Local News 8 .

#Beer#Brewers#Art Museum#Food Drink#Mountain Brewers#Talisman Brewing Company#Opskamatrists#Lonesome Gold
