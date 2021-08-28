Cancel
Golf

Garcia may be rounding into form with Ryder Cup on horizon

 6 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sergio Garcia shot a 5-under 67 and finished the third round of the BMW Championship four strokes behind the leaders. He's tied for fourth, which is the type of showing he needed after he came into this event ranked 44th in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 30 advance to next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake. Garcia is also 18th in the Ryder Cup points standings on the European side, although given his success in that event over the years, it’s reasonable to expect him on the team. He would surely help his chances if he can show he’s rounding into form.

