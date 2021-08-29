Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY At 1035 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hanska, or 11 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hanska. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN