Taliban, U.S. aim for swift handover of Kabul airport - Taliban official

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban, Afghanistan's new rulers, and the departing U.S. forces are aiming for a swift handover of Kabul airport, a Taliban official told Reuters on Sunday.

"We are waiting for the final nod from the Americans to secure full control over Kabul airport," the official said on condition of anonymity.

He said the militants, who seized control of the capital on Aug. 15 after a lightning advance against the Western-backed government, had a team of technical experts and highly qualified engineers ready to take over the airport.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

