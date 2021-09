I hate to be the bearer of bad tidings, but now is the time to start thinking about the coming months of cool/cold weather when we will no longer have the option of running outside to pick armloads of fresh herbs whenever we want them. But never fear, you can actually dry your own herbs straight from the garden, and you will end up with dried herbs that are head and shoulders above the pricey ones you buy in little jars from the supermarket. The best part? Drying your own herbs could hardly be easier.