Alex Proba’s name has become synonymous with colorful, abstract patterns adorning everything from ceramic tiles to rugs to swimming pools. They’re vibrant, visually enticing and just plain awe inspiring. A new collaboration now brings her work to wallcoverings in a collection called Alex Proba x Wallpaper Projects. The collection offers five abstract designs that can be turned into made to measure murals you can hang anywhere. Add a mural to a wall in your bedroom to create a focal point or wrap a space so you can live within a work of art. If you’re not ready to commit to a pattern yet, you can order a sample for just $10 to help you decide.