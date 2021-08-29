Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DeMarcus Ware Inducted into Texas Sports HOF

By Mandy Knight
fox44news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, TX — Former Dallas Cowboy, DeMarcus Ware, was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame today. Ware still owns the all-time career sack record in Dallas with 117, and after Dallas, he went to Denver, and helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl. Ware talked about what fueled him to reach his peak in football.

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hof#Broncos#American Football#Demarcus Ware Inducted#Texas Sports Hof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Omenihu Rising, With Help from DeMarcus Ware and J.J. Watt

ARLINGTON – Charles Omenihu delivered a classic power move Saturday night, ripping his arm past Dallas Cowboys tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to gain leverage. Once the Houston Texans’ third-year defensive end established his position, Sprinkle couldn’t slow him down as the former Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year sacked Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.
NFLfox44news.com

Playing for the Cowboys Helped DeMarcus Ware win Super Bowl 50 in Denver

WACO, TX — Former Dallas linebacker, DeMarcus Ware, was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame yesterday. Ware talked about what he learned from the Cowboys, as he transition to the Broncos, helping them win Super Bowl 50, and he used a philosophy that players are either chiefs or indians.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident. The Richland County (South Carolina) Coroner identified the victim of a crash Thursday night as Patten, 47, who is from Columbia. Patten played with the New England Patriots from 2001 until 2004,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
Oak Harbor, OHBeacon

Three Rocket greats to be inducted into Oak Harbor HOF

J.D. Bergman was arguably the greatest athlete to ever compete at Oak Harbor High School. A two-time state champion in wrestling and an all-Ohioan in football where he played running back, Bergman is going to be inducted into Oak Harbor’s Athletic Hall of Fame along with his former football coach, Gary Quisno, and three-sport standout Pat Kania.
NFLwvlt.tv

Peyton Manning to speak at Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning will speak at the annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Tuesday night. The event is scheduled to celebrate the 40th class of inductees. This class’s inductees included Heather Sumpter Blakemore for track & field, Mike Caldwell for football, David Cutcliffe for...
Waycross, GAUnion-Recorder

Braves fall to 5A Ware Co.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Baldwin Braves (1-1) figured they would have a fight on their hands Friday when they went down to Ware County, and they were right. The Ware Gators, a 5A school, were a state quarterfinalist last year and were ranked second in their classification heading into this week’s matchup against visiting 4A No. 9 Baldwin. The Gators (3-0) played like the better team to win 41-20 as the Braves struggled to execute the defensive gameplan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy