How To Open The Cash Register In Tormented Souls
Tormented Souls Guide: How To Open The Cash Register And Get The Coin. After you use the Combination Key to unlock the door in the Chapel, you’ll find be able to get behind the counter in the Main Hall via the Archives. Inside the register, there’s an item you’ll need to obtain the Blood Bag out of the vending machine in the Chapel. This puzzle is a bit cryptic at first. However, it’s pretty straightforward once you know what you’re looking for. So here’s how to open the cash register and get the Coin in Tormented Souls.www.heypoorplayer.com
Comments / 0