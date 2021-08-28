How To Open The Cash Register In Tormented Souls

“Song of Farca is a top notch surveillance simulator that will simultaneously please players and make them paranoid that someone like Song is watching their every move. With intense cases that require invasive tactics to solve, Song of Farca asks players to make morally ambiguous and legally gray choices that will affect not only Song’s life, but Farca’s future. This was one of the few games I’ve played this year where I was glued to my chair from start to finish, unable to pry myself away from the scintillating story and cleverly addicting gameplay. Song of Farca is an absolute must-play and one that I really can’t recommend enough — just like I recommend keeping your webcams taped over.”