Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How To Open The Cash Register In Tormented Souls

By Francis DiPersio
heypoorplayer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTormented Souls Guide: How To Open The Cash Register And Get The Coin. After you use the Combination Key to unlock the door in the Chapel, you’ll find be able to get behind the counter in the Main Hall via the Archives. Inside the register, there’s an item you’ll need to obtain the Blood Bag out of the vending machine in the Chapel. This puzzle is a bit cryptic at first. However, it’s pretty straightforward once you know what you’re looking for. So here’s how to open the cash register and get the Coin in Tormented Souls.

www.heypoorplayer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Register#The Register#Graph Paper#Vending Machine#Mausoleum#Chapel#Archives#Coin#Tormented Souls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

How To Obtain The Plastic Heart In Tormented Souls

Tormented Souls Guide: How To Obtain The Plastic Heart. Much more than a cheap toy, you’ll need the Plastic Heart to obtain the Metal T handle in Tormented Souls, which gives you access to the main hall, Winterlake Mansion’s second major area. How to find the Left Half of the...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Tormented Souls: All Door Combinations

Tormented Souls Guide: All Combination Key Door Combinations. As you explore the Winterlake mansion, you’ll come across four locked doors marked with strange symbols. You can only open these doors with the Combination key obtained by melting the chain to the cell in the Experiment Room. If you’ve yet to do that, here’s our step-by-step guide on how to obtain the Combination Key and its missing dial. If you’ve already got the key, then you’re ready to get down to business. Here are all of the Combination key door combinations in Tormented Souls.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

How To Solve The Operating Room Puzzle And Obtain The Scalpel in Tormented Souls

Tormented Souls Guide: How To Solve The Operating Room Puzzle and Obtain The Scalpel. In the Service Area next to where you obtained the Shotgun Part A, you’ll find a hatch that’s tightly secured with rope. Sadly, your lighter can’t burn through it, so you’re going to need something sharp to cut your way through. Good thing Tormented Souls takes place in a hospital, where cutting implements are never far away!
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Tormented Souls PlayStation 5 Review

Tormented Souls attempts to capture the classic survival-horror experience, often using titles like Resident Evil and Silent Hill as a reference. The result is a well-executed horror title that provides chilling moments and complex puzzles to solve while exploring a beautiful yet dangerous mansion. But due to the developer's over-reliance on these classic games, Tormented Souls has a difficult time establishing itself, instead of remaining in the shadows of the titles it draws inspiration from. Despite this Tormented Souls has everything a survival-horror fan could want.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

How To Escape The Private Restroom In Tormented Souls

Just released for consoles and PC, Tormented Souls doesn’t waste any time letting you know that it’s an old-school survival horror game through and through. Moments after hopping out of the tub and checking out that fancy new hole in your face, you’re met with the game’s first puzzle as you discover the bathroom door is currently inoperable. While this puzzle should be a breeze for veterans of the genre, we at Hey Poor Player are here to help save newcomers some time with this guide on how to escape the private restroom in Tormented Souls.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

How To Solve The Endless Door Puzzle In Tormented Souls

Tormented Souls Guide: How To Solve The Endless Door Puzzle In The Mausoleum To Reach The Bunker. After descending the stairs into the Mausoleum in Tormented Souls, take the first right at the split and you’ll come upon a door covered in signs warning you not to enter. This leads to the Endless Door puzzle in Tormented Souls. You’ll need to solve this riddle in order to reach the underground bunker and obtain the Antidote.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Tormented Souls Shotgun Parts Locations Guide

Tormented Souls Guide: Where To Find The Shotguns Parts So You Can Build Your Boomstick. While your Nail Gun is handy in a pinch, it’s far from ideal when taking on the various creatures you’ll encounter within the walls of Winterlake Mansion. If you really want to put the hurt on the game’s meat-and-metal monsters, you’re going to need something bigger. And boy do we have what you’re looking for. Below, we’ll show you all of the Shotgun Parts locations in Tormented Souls.
Grocery & Supermaketmymmanews.com

A cash register barcode scanner is a game-changer

Things have changed significantly in past years as the cashier had to scan everything across the cash register barcode scanner in supermarkets or stores. Today, they are using a wireless Barcode Scanner or USB hand scanner to scan your stuff. We are not sure what we would do without this incredible creation, and how does it work?
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Resident Evil Inspired Tormented Souls Now Available

A new survival-horror game is available and it's called Tormented Souls. With a launch trailer now available to watch. Inspired by Resident Evil Tormented Souls is a classic survival-horror experience for fans of the genre. Full of nightmarish creatures and intricate puzzles players will have to try and put together a missing girls case while being hunted.
Retailheypoorplayer.com

Patron Review (PC)

I have a confession to make: I didn’t like Banished. I don’t think it was a bad game at all (I mean, the Steam ratings don’t lie), but it was one of those games that reminded me a bit of falling behind in math class — you miss one little detail and you’ll never catch up. On the other hand, I loved Foundation. Oh sure, it took some time to get used to the swing of things, but with enough patience, it was easy enough to build a thriving medieval community.
Retailheypoorplayer.com

Townscaper Review (PC)

It’s been a big year for solo indie developer Oskar Stålberg — having used his “ridiculously long Swedish parental leave“ to bring Townscaper out of Early Access and into a full release, he’s also partnered with Raw Fury to port the tiny town-builder to the Switch. Also, you know, he’s been enjoying his time with the newest addition to his family (congrats!).
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Survival Horror ‘Tormented Souls’ Launches on PS5 and Steam; A Nice Way to Close Out the Month

PQube has launched the Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works-developed survival horror Tormented Souls on PlayStation 5 and PC PC-via Steam. The team also promises that the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions are still on the way and coming soon. There’s also a physical release for PlayStation 5 for $39.99, with the digital version available for $19.99.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Song of Farca All Codes Guide

“Song of Farca is a top notch surveillance simulator that will simultaneously please players and make them paranoid that someone like Song is watching their every move. With intense cases that require invasive tactics to solve, Song of Farca asks players to make morally ambiguous and legally gray choices that will affect not only Song’s life, but Farca’s future. This was one of the few games I’ve played this year where I was glued to my chair from start to finish, unable to pry myself away from the scintillating story and cleverly addicting gameplay. Song of Farca is an absolute must-play and one that I really can’t recommend enough — just like I recommend keeping your webcams taped over.”
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Song of Farca Review (PC)

It’s okay if you’ve never head of Farca before; a tiny island nation in the Mediterranean, Farca may be small, but it has an incredibly complex history that even lifelong citizens may not fully comprehend. And you can be forgiven if you don’t know who Isabella Song is, although if you’re abreast on all things political, you may have heard of her — punching immigration lawyers in the face makes for good headline fodder, as does the subsequent news of her long-term house arrest.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Overcooked Slices Its Way To PlayStation Plus This Month

Sony continues to offer three monthly games in PlayStation Plus this month with another PS5 title. While they’ve yet to make it official, this may be the new normal. Overcooked represents the PS5 this month, with the All You Can Eat version. This PS5 upgrade includes both original Overcooked titles...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

A Monster’s Expedition Review (Switch)

A Monster’s Expedition Review: An Island-Hopping Museum Tour. At some point during my time with A Monster’s Expedition—I fell asleep. To be honest, it happened several times. My day had been stressful, and I just wanted to relax and solve puzzles. I had been staring at the screen for probably ten minutes, stuck. My little monster guy sat on the shore of the island, and the camera zoomed out. Soft piano music blended with the gentle sounds of waves caressing the shore…and I was out.
Video Gamestwollow.com

How to Apply Cheat Codes for Mega Man X Boss?

Mega Max X Boss is a popular platform action game created by Dr. Thomas Light. The game is based on a new type of robot that can think, feel, and make decisions. Cheat codes are popular with non-gamers to win in this popular game. The passwords and key combinations allow...
Recipesheypoorplayer.com

Lost Judgment Deduces Content Roadmap

Lost Judgment launches September 24th on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Don’t think that will be the end of the story though. New content keeps on coming through at least spring of 2022. Things get started with the quick start support pack. All who preorder Lost Judgment...
Hobbiesdotesports.com

MTG Arena Innistrad: Midnight Hunt—Mastery Pass details and pre-order bundles

Fall rotation kicks off with the Magic: The Gathering release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt in September, containing pre-order bundles and a new MTG Arena Mastery Pass. Scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 16, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) contains a total of 277 regular cards with a heavy focus on werewolves and creatures of the night. The set contains a rework to the original Transform mechanic, along with the return of Arlinn Kord to Standard. There are a total of 60 levels in the MID Mastery Pass, with free-to-play players able to earn rewards up to level 48.

Comments / 0

Community Policy