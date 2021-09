Greetings Travelers, today we’ll be looking at a guide to getting some of the treasures of the ruins hiding within the Amakumo Depths on Seirai Island. First of all, it’s highly recommended you complete the Seirai Stormchasers quest chain, as this will get rid of the Bale Thunder surrounding the island. If you need a guide for that, we have one here. With a clear path, you’ll head to the crater in the middle of the island, heading to the very back in the south. You should find a 3×3 stone grid that you can illuminate by stepping on the squares. In the image below, you’ll see my finished puzzle for reference, but I can still give the solution.