Blaney wins at Daytona, Reddick earns final playoff berth

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Blaney won for the second consecutive week when the race Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway ended under caution in overtime with a typical fiery finish. Tyler Reddick earned the 16th and final spot in the playoffs with a seventh-place finish. Reddick needed only to beat Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon and hope for a repeat winner to earn his first playoff berth. The regular-season finale had fairly low stakes in that 15 of the 16 playoff slots were claimed before the start of the race. The only other competition was for the regular season title, which went to Kyle Larson.