Once there was an irreligious farmer who glorified his secular life and with that, he had contempt and disdain for the church. He wrote the following letter to the editor of his hometown newspaper: “Sir: I have been trying an experiment with a field of mine. I plowed it on Sunday. I planted it on Sunday. I harvested it on Sunday. I carted the crop home to the barn on Sunday. And now, Mr. Editor, what is the result? This October I have more bushels to the acre from that field than any of my neighbors in theirs.”