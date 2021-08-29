Former WWE and AEW star Awesome Kong Announces Retirement at NWA Empowerrr
Tonight's epic all-women's event NWA Empowerrr featured a loaded card, but it also featured a surprising return, a heartfelt promo, and a retirement announcement from former WWE and AEW star Awesome Kong. During the event, Gail Kim made a surprise appearance, but she was approached by Taryn Terrell, Paola Blaze, and Jennacide. Awesome Kong made the save and dispatched of Kim's attackers, but before Kim left she called her back and picked up the microphone to reveal that she was retiring from wrestling and wanted her last time in the ring to be with Kim.comicbook.com
