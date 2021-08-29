Cancel
MLB

Mets snap four-game losing streak behind Michael Conforto’s go-ahead home run against Nationals

Derrick
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — The smiles that were absent in the Mets dugout finally reappeared on Saturday. With one swing, the weight of the past few days was lifted. Removed from the starting lineup with a left-hander on the mound, Michael Conforto emerged from the dugout in the seventh inning to pinch-hit in the pitcher’s spot. The Mets were trailing the Nationals by one run, two men were on base and there was one out. The moment was Conforto’s to seize.

