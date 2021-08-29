Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Bay 23, Houston 16

NewsTimes
 6 days ago

TB_Godwin 24 pass from Brady (kick blocked), 10:18. TB_R.Jones 13 run (Borregales kick), 11:50. TB_FG Borregales 36, :02. Hou_N.Collins 11 pass from Mills, 8:48. TB_McElroy 20 pass from Trask (Borregales kick), 5:18. Fourth Quarter. Hou_Veasy 9 pass from Mills (pass failed), 12:38. A_70,220. ___. TB Hou. First downs 22 19.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#American Football#Hou Safety#Comp Att Int#Howell 4 16#Uconn#Bay Brown 4 42#Brate 2 18#Fournette 1 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s ‘Recruitment’ Attempt

Had it not been for a weak cell phone plan, Julian Edelman might be in the midst of training camp with the Buccaneers. Edelman was among the former New England Patriots “recruited” by Tom Brady in a promotional video for the “Madden NFL 22” video game. Brady’s “Come Play in Tampa Bay” plan was unsuccessful, as he wasn’t able to convince a single one of his ex-teammates to join the 2021 Bucs.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Signed Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an official decision on backup quarterback Ryan Griffin. Just over 24 hours ago, the Buccaneers made the decision to release the veteran quarterback. After six years with the team, it looked like his run in Tampa was finally at its end. However,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Keith McCants, Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker, Dead at 53

Sad news out of Pinellas County, Florida. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, Keith McCants, was found dead at his home in St. Petersburg. 10 Tampa Bay is reporting that the county medical examiner confirmed the death. There will not be an autopsy available for some time. However, according to a...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident. The Richland County (South Carolina) Coroner identified the victim of a crash Thursday night as Patten, 47, who is from Columbia. Patten played with the New England Patriots from 2001 until 2004,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Sign Free Agent RB

According to Kansas City Star beat writer Sam McDowell, the Bucs have signed free agent RB Darwin Thompson. The Chiefs had hoped to bring Thompson back after waiving him, but the diminutive back decided to head to Tampa Bay instead. Thompson will join the Bucs practice squad as the group’s lone running back.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
Baseballthetampabay100.com

Tampa Bay winner and loser of the week

THUMBS UP — Nadia Combs: She’s the Hillsborough School Board member whose motion for mandatory masks in all county schools passed 5-2. It lasts for 30 days. Students can opt-out if they have a medical release from a licensed doctor. “I want schools to stay open. For me, this is...
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Chris Stapleton Rocks Tampa Bay

Chris Stapleton rocks Tampa Bay! He brought Sherly Crow and Kendell Marvel along for the party as well. Check out some of the highlights from the night in our Chris Stapleton Tampa Concert Rewind Here!. Recently, Chris Stapleton had the opportunity to share the stage with a legend. Willie Nelson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy