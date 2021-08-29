Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amite County, MS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson Hurricane Ida to Bring Life Threatening Flash Flooding to the Area .Hurricane Ida is expected to move right across southeast Louisiana and towards the LA/MS border near Natchez. On this path the band of heaviest rain is expected to move right across southeast Louisiana and portions of southwestern Mississippi and possibly coastal Mississippi. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Through Tuesday morning. * Excessive rainfall associated with Hurricane Ida will cause Flash Flooding for most areas. * Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi could drop 10-218inches of rain with an isolated 24inches in less than 24 hours. If this falls directly over some of our quicker responding rivers or the city of New Orleans dangerous flash flooding conditions will occur. Winds will be dangerous and you may not be able to move to higher ground.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
City
Walthall, MS
County
Hancock County, MS
County
Wilkinson County, MS
County
Harrison County, MS
County
Walthall County, MS
City
Washington, MS
City
Jackson, MS
County
Amite County, MS
State
Washington State
County
Pike County, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
Pearl River County, MS
State
Louisiana State
County
Jackson County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Extreme Weather#Wilkinson Hurricane Ida#The Flash Flood Watch#Lower Lafourche#Lower Plaquemines#Lower St Bernard#Upper Lafourche#West Baton Rouge#Western Orleans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy