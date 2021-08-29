Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal A band of showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Mobile, southern Baldwin and south central Escambia Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fort Morgan to near Foley to 4 miles southwest of Pensacola Beach. Movement was northwest at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Pensacola, Prichard, West Pensacola, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Warrington, Fairhope, Foley, Theodore, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Robertsdale, Bayou La Batre, Point Clear, Dauphin Island and Loxley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH