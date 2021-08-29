Cancel
Ryan Blaney wins crash-marred race at Daytona

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Blaney took the lead on a restart in overtime and from there went on to win Saturday night's crash-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. The victory was the second consecutive for Blaney as the Team Penske driver won a week ago at...

Ohio native Ryan Blaney gets push to win at MIS

<p>BROOKLYN, Mich. — Sometimes you just need a little push.</p><p>Ryan Blaney’s Ford Mustang received forward momentum by being pushed from behind near the end of the Firekeepers Casino 400, allowing him to move ahead of the pack and finish first at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.</p><p>“It’s really good to just start building momentum, being on the up-slope here going into the playoffs, rising to the occasion,” Blaney said after the penultimate race of the regular season. “I’m very proud of the work everyone did today on getting our car better and better, giving us a shot there at the end to make something happen.”</p><p>This is the first time the Team Penske driver has secured multiple wins in a season in his five-year Cup Series career, winning two races this season without taking control until the end of each. Blaney started third Sunday, but only led the sixth-most laps with eight.</p><p>This was his first win at MIS in the Cup Series. Blaney tied for his best MIS finish at fourth and worst at 38th in last year’s two Cup Series races at the 2-mile oval.</p><p>With eight laps left, Blaney came out of a caution in second and took the inside of the track before being pushed in the rear by Kyle Busch to move in front, out of turn 2.</p><p>“Got a great push by [The No.] 18 on the restart [and] was able to get clear there,” Blaney said. “Michigan is a matter of pretty much running wide open and trying to play the air game. I hate to have to race that way. That’s how you have to run. Worked out for us.”</p><p>Blaney, a native of Hartford, Ohio, held off William Byron by .077 seconds.&nbsp;</p><p>The runner-up was blocked by Blaney, so he had to dip even lower on the track below the white line and near the grass to try to pass him at the finish line.</p><p>The rest of the top 5 was rounded out by Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, and Denny Hamlin.</p><p>Blaney saw others take center stage for most of the 200-lap race, including Chase Elliott and Larson who were first and second in lead laps respectively after they both started in the top 2.</p><p>“Just made a couple bad moves, I guess,” said Larson, who got the pole. “I think honestly just a little too patient behind [Blaney]. Could have made some later, you know, dives I guess to the inside. Who knows?”</p><p>Elliott led 68 laps and won Stage 1. The reigning Cup Series champion fell out of the top 10 after pitting on lap 122 and could not make up enough ground, placing eighth.</p><p>Austin Dillon’s momentous climb to the top of the pack ended in heartbreaking fashion. His No. 3 Chevrolet started 26th before being in the top 5 for an extended period, but crashed into the wall on the 120th lap when Brad Keselowski hit its back-right fender.</p><p>Michigan natives Keselowski and Erik Jones placed ninth and 18th, respectively, and are still looking for their first Cup Series wins at their home state track.</p><p>They raced in front of an enthusiastic crowd after the coronavirus led to two spectator-less Cup Series races last August at the two-mile Michigan track. This was also the first year since 1973 that MIS hosted only one Cup Series race in a year, upping motivation for NASCAR fans in the area to show.</p><p>The fans saw things become more adventurous in the final 20 laps, where two of the six cautions happened. A brief rain shower drew a caution in the 180th lap. There was also a seven-car pileup on lap 187 in the middle of the pack on Turn 4 before the race-deciding restart.</p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />
Blaney takes victory, Larson wins regular-season title at Daytona

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series’ regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway unfolded as billed with dramatic action all Saturday night that included 45 lead changes, a 14-minute Red Flag period and a wild final lap of overtime to decide the championship Playoff picture. Ultimately, Team Penske’s Ryan...
NASCAR Crash Course: Was win in Michigan Ryan Blaney's breakthrough moment?

Ryan Blaney was two turns from winning the season-opening Busch Clash, checkered flag in sight. He ended it backwards after good buddy Chase Elliott spun him out. It was the latest trend in a close but no cigar narrative that's defined Blaney's career. Often compared with Elliott as the sport's two millennial stars, Blaney's fallen behind his friend in every category: wins, championships, even Most Popular Driver awards.
Ryan Blaney edges William Byron by 0.077 seconds to win NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. -- Ryan Blaney needed a push to pass William Byron on Sunday. Kyle Busch provided the boost. With Busch's help, Blaney took the lead on the final restart, then bobbed and weaved his way around Michigan International Speedway to beat Byron by 0.077 seconds. It was the narrowest victory margin in a NASCAR Cup Series race at this track since electronic scoring began.
NASCAR race results: Ryan Blaney wins intense regular season finale; playoff field set

Intensity was at its peak for 165 laps, but most of the action came in the final 20 of Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway. The cautions piled up in the final stage as the checkered flag inched closer, and the battle for the last playoff spot grew tighter. By the overtime restart, six of the top 10 leading drivers needed a win to secure a place in NASCAR’s postseason.
Ryan Blaney avoids late-race chaos to win Coke Zero Sugar 400

DAYTONA BEACH — Ryan Blaney was at the center of one of the biggest mishaps in the illustrious history of Daytona International Speedway. On Saturday night, the rising NASCAR star avoided two late multi-car wrecks during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 to capture the final race of the regular season — and the 27-year-old’s second consecutive Cup Series victory.
Blaney Wins NASCAR Regular Season Finale At Daytona In Overtime: Video

Ryan Blaney survived a hectic overtime restart in Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway to take his second straight NASCAR Cup Series victory. The 27-year-old Team Penske driver led just seven of the race’s 165 laps, passing Roush Fenway Racing’s Chris Buescher on the overtime restart...
NASCAR playoffs: Ryan Blaney says 'doing the hard job' wins races

Ryan Blaney is coming in hot. The Team Penske driver closed out the NASCAR Cup Series regular season with a second place finish at the wild Indianapolis Road Course race and wins at Michigan and Daytona to grab second place in the standings heading into the playoffs. "I wouldn’t say...
NASCAR Star Denny Hamlin’s Girlfriend Broke Up With Him in Concerning Series of Posts

The longtime girlfriend of Denny Hamlin did not hold back on social media as she revealed some shocking news to the NASCAR world. It has certainly been an up-and-down year for Denny Hamlin. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing did not win a race all season long. That is just the third time he’s gone winless during a NASCAR Cup Series season in his 16-year career. Despite all of that, however, Hamlin still performed well enough this year to get himself into the Cup Series playoffs on points.

