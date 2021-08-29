Car crash kills 16-year-old boy near 20th and Auer

A Saturday afternoon car crash has left a 16-year-old boy dead according to the Medical Examiner's Office. The accident occurred at Union Cemetery by the intersection of North 20th Street and Auer Avenue.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, three other individuals were involved in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital. Those three were between the ages of 15 and 17, and are all in critical condition.

As officials were investigating the aftermath, the damaged car was visibly mangled on the grounds of the cemetery nearby tombstones.

Aaliyah Ali stepped out for a jog was shocked to see the tragic scene of the crash unfold.

"I see all the officers around the car trying to help the other kids get out of the car. Like all of them were injured and then one of the kids passed away," said Ali.

Police said Sunday that the crash appears to be the result of reckless driving. They're continuing to search for two additional occupants that fled the scene. Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

