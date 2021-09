That cliché has been around baseball a long time but the Brewers are living it out. Since the All-Star break, the team has won 10 of their 12 series they have played. It should be 11. They had the Giants beat in a game where a routine catch, that would have ended the game, was not made. The other series loss is against Kansas City, who they just can’t beat this year. Those things happen. It’s ok. The Brewers won’t be seeing the Royals in the playoffs.