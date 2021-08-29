Semipro football: Red and Black rides defense to second straight road win

BEEKMANTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black delivered another stalwart effort on defense on the road Saturday night.

After quarterback Kalon Jeter scored a touchdown in the first half, the Red and Black scored a defensive touchdown after halftime on an interception return from Dawayne Balcom en route to blanking the Plattsburgh North Stars, 14-0, in an Empire Football League game at Beekmantown High School.

“Our defense was phenomenal,” Watertown offensive coordinator Jerry Levine said. “We put so much pressure on them that they were running for their lives.”

With the effort, Watertown recorded its second consecutive shutout of the season, both on the road, to improve to 3-1 with a rare win at Plattsburgh.

“We haven’t won here since 2007, so it’s been a house of horrors,” Levine said. “But it was a good win and now we get to go home.”

Jeter staked the Red and Black to a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard keeper for a touchdown with 1:11 remaining in the first quarter.

Watertown added to its lead in the second half as Balcom, a defensive back, returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown for a 14-0 advantage with 9:03 left in the third quarter.

Balcom finished with two interceptions and teammate Lucky Fallis also had an interception.

“Our pressure on defense was constant tonight,” Levine said. “I think we had 25 pressures on their quarterback and we just kept it up.”

Connor Brown and Derrek Dalton were both in on 12 tackles. Teammate Charlie Hogg recovered a fumble and registered a sack, while Josh Lear and Jeremy Machia each recorded a sack.

Balcom now has three interceptions on the season to lead the team in this category.

On offense, Jeter completed five of 18 passes for 79 yards and also ran for 44 yards on nine carries.

Keenan Randle led Watertown on the ground with 62 yards on 14 carries,

“Offensively, we played much better,” Levine said. “We just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities, we had at least three touchdown catches that we dropped. So we know we can be better.”

The Red and Black, which played its third straight road game, recorded the shutout after winning at Glens Falls, 9-0, last Saturday.

The Red and Black now sits alone in first place in the EFL following Syracuse’s 10-6 win over Glens Falls on Saturday.

“We really stepped up as a team on the road,” Levine said. “And now we get to play at home, so we are set up pretty well now.”

Watertown also swept the regular-season series with Plattsburgh (1-3), which included a 34-7 home victory on opening night on Aug. 7.

Following a league-wide bye next Saturday for Labor Day weekend, the Red and Black will play two games at home to complete the regular season.

After hosting Glens Falls on Sept. 11, Watertown will host Syracuse on Sept. 18, both 7 p.m. starts at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.