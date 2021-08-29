Cancel
Even After a Solid Preseason, Washington RB Jaret Patterson Still Isn't Satisfied

By Ethan Cadeaux
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven after a solid preseason, Patterson still isn't satisfied originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Despite the success Jaret Patterson had in the preseason, the undrafted rookie running back is not nearly satisfied with his play for the Washington Football Team. "I try to hold myself to a high standard....

www.nbcwashington.com

