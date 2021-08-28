Virginia Downs Central Connecticut State
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Virginia volleyball team (2-1) won its second match of the day after defeating Central Connecticut State (0-3) in four sets (25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 25-20) Saturday afternoon at Maryland’s XFINITY Center Pavilion. The Cavaliers received strong performances from middle blocker Alana Walker, who posted 11 kills and a match-high seven blocks while hitting .526 and libero Kristen Leland, who notched a career-high 23 digs.virginiasports.com
