Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Virginia Downs Central Connecticut State

virginiasports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Virginia volleyball team (2-1) won its second match of the day after defeating Central Connecticut State (0-3) in four sets (25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 25-20) Saturday afternoon at Maryland’s XFINITY Center Pavilion. The Cavaliers received strong performances from middle blocker Alana Walker, who posted 11 kills and a match-high seven blocks while hitting .526 and libero Kristen Leland, who notched a career-high 23 digs.

virginiasports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#College Park#The Blue Devils#Ccsu#Uva#Akron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
ProtestsPosted by
NBC News

'QAnon Shaman,' Capitol rioter who wore horns, pleads guilty

The man who became known as the “QAnon Shaman” pleaded guilty to a federal charge on Friday in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jacob Anthony Chansley, 34, admitted to a single charge of felony obstruction of an official proceeding. Chansley was one...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Court's ruling on Texas law doesn't threaten Roe — but Democrats' overreaction might

It is often said that “in the midst of chaos, there is opportunity.” Widely attributed to Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu, that saying came to mind when President Biden declared this week that the Supreme Court “unleashed unconstitutional chaos” by declining to enjoin a Texas abortion law. In this self-described chaos, Democratic leaders moved to renew efforts to pack the court with a liberal majority, end the filibuster, and federalize abortion laws.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy