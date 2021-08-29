Ryan Blaney wins crash-marred race at Daytona

<p>BROOKLYN, Mich. — Sometimes you just need a little push.</p><p>Ryan Blaney’s Ford Mustang received forward momentum by being pushed from behind near the end of the Firekeepers Casino 400, allowing him to move ahead of the pack and finish first at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.</p><p>“It’s really good to just start building momentum, being on the up-slope here going into the playoffs, rising to the occasion,” Blaney said after the penultimate race of the regular season. “I’m very proud of the work everyone did today on getting our car better and better, giving us a shot there at the end to make something happen.”</p><p>This is the first time the Team Penske driver has secured multiple wins in a season in his five-year Cup Series career, winning two races this season without taking control until the end of each. Blaney started third Sunday, but only led the sixth-most laps with eight.</p><p>This was his first win at MIS in the Cup Series. Blaney tied for his best MIS finish at fourth and worst at 38th in last year’s two Cup Series races at the 2-mile oval.</p><p>With eight laps left, Blaney came out of a caution in second and took the inside of the track before being pushed in the rear by Kyle Busch to move in front, out of turn 2.</p><p>“Got a great push by [The No.] 18 on the restart [and] was able to get clear there,” Blaney said. “Michigan is a matter of pretty much running wide open and trying to play the air game. I hate to have to race that way. That’s how you have to run. Worked out for us.”</p><p>Blaney, a native of Hartford, Ohio, held off William Byron by .077 seconds. </p><p>The runner-up was blocked by Blaney, so he had to dip even lower on the track below the white line and near the grass to try to pass him at the finish line.</p><p>The rest of the top 5 was rounded out by Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, and Denny Hamlin.</p><p>Blaney saw others take center stage for most of the 200-lap race, including Chase Elliott and Larson who were first and second in lead laps respectively after they both started in the top 2.</p><p>“Just made a couple bad moves, I guess,” said Larson, who got the pole. “I think honestly just a little too patient behind [Blaney]. Could have made some later, you know, dives I guess to the inside. Who knows?”</p><p>Elliott led 68 laps and won Stage 1. The reigning Cup Series champion fell out of the top 10 after pitting on lap 122 and could not make up enough ground, placing eighth.</p><p>Austin Dillon’s momentous climb to the top of the pack ended in heartbreaking fashion. His No. 3 Chevrolet started 26th before being in the top 5 for an extended period, but crashed into the wall on the 120th lap when Brad Keselowski hit its back-right fender.</p><p>Michigan natives Keselowski and Erik Jones placed ninth and 18th, respectively, and are still looking for their first Cup Series wins at their home state track.</p><p>They raced in front of an enthusiastic crowd after the coronavirus led to two spectator-less Cup Series races last August at the two-mile Michigan track. This was also the first year since 1973 that MIS hosted only one Cup Series race in a year, upping motivation for NASCAR fans in the area to show.</p><p>The fans saw things become more adventurous in the final 20 laps, where two of the six cautions happened. A brief rain shower drew a caution in the 180th lap. There was also a seven-car pileup on lap 187 in the middle of the pack on Turn 4 before the race-deciding restart.</p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />