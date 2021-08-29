Cancel
NFL

Bears' Tre Roberson: Suffers concussion Saturday

 6 days ago

Roberson suffered a concussion during Saturday's preseason contest against the Titans, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Roberson joined the league in 2016 by signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, but he has yet to make his NFL debut. The 28-year-old missed all of the 2020 campaign after injuring his foot before training camp and will likely be a long shot to make the Bears' 53-man roster this season.

#Concussion#Bears#Titans#American Football#The Chicago Tribune
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Signed Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an official decision on backup quarterback Ryan Griffin. Just over 24 hours ago, the Buccaneers made the decision to release the veteran quarterback. After six years with the team, it looked like his run in Tampa was finally at its end. However,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots signing ex-Ravens fullback

The New England Patriots are busy piecing together their practice squad after finalizing their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 NFL season. One of their additions on Wednesday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, was fullback Ben Mason. The rookie will join the Patriots practice squad and is likely to soon be elevated to the 53-man roster, per Rapoport.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma RB Tre Bradford No Longer With the Team

According to a report in the OU Daily, sophomore running back Tre Bradford is no longer with the Oklahoma football team. The Daily report cites "multiple" unnamed sources in saying Bradford has missed the Sooners' last two practices. Bradford does remain on the football team's official online roster as of Thursday afternoon.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident. The Richland County (South Carolina) Coroner identified the victim of a crash Thursday night as Patten, 47, who is from Columbia. Patten played with the New England Patriots from 2001 until 2004,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
College SportsDaily Item

Roberson expected to be PSU's backup QB

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford brings a career 4,732 passing yards and 41 touchdowns through the air to Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday as the 2021 season marks Clifford’s third as the Nittany Lions starter. While Clifford’s position as the starter is cemented, questions arose this offseason regarding...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
WGN TV

Bears will face Mitchell Trubisky for the first time on Saturday

LAKE FOREST – Bonds that are built as teammates never really go away, even when lining up across from them. Eddie Jackson has done that a few times in his career with the Bears, but Saturday might be a little different than before. That’s because he’s going up against a player who was the face of his 2017 draft class with the team, even if the safety’s success with the team was more than the quarterback drafted a few rounds ahead of him.
NFLCBS Sports

Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Examined for concussion

Williams is under evaluation for a concussion during Friday's preseason game at Arizona. Williams earned three touches on the Chiefs' first possession, turning two carries into two yards and one target into an eight-yard catch. Clyde Edwards-Helaire got the initial RB reps with the starters, and Jerick McKinnon and Darwin Thompson after CEH and Williams, so the latter's standing as the No. 2 back in Kansas City appears to be holding up. But if Williams is diagnosed with a concussion, he could give McKinnon a chance to move up the depth chart.

