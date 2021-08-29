Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Slams door on Baltimore

It is safe to say that Robbie Ray has been one of the strongest players not only in the Blue Jays rotation but across the entire pitching corps. Signing with the club this past off-season on a one-year deal worth $8 million dollars, not many would have predicted the season the southpaw is having. After yesterday’s start against the Baltimore Orioles, Ray moves to a 10-5 record with a 2.71 ERA through 26 starts with 202 strikeouts through 159.1 innings of work. The starter currently owns a 1.01 WHIP on the season as well as keeping opponents to a .208 batting average with 11.41 strikeouts per nine innings.