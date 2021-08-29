Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Slams door on Baltimore
Kittredge earned a two-inning save Saturday against the Orioles, striking out a pair without allowing a baserunner. The 31-year-old came on in the bottom of the eighth inning and recorded the final six outs of the night to earn his fourth save of the season, and his second in his last two appearances. Kittredge has allowed just one run in his last 13 outings, lowering his already microscopic ERA and WHIP to 1.32 and 0.90, respectively. He's 8-2 in 46 appearances on the year with a 67:14 K:BB over 61.1 innings.www.cbssports.com
