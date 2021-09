Lowe hit a walkoff two-run homer for Triple-A Durham on Thursday and is now batting .275/.353/.552 with 20 homers and 19 steals across 83 games this season. That marked his third straight game with a homer, and he's actually gone four consecutive games without a strikeout -- a positive sign, as Lowe has whiffed fairly prolifically throughout his career in the minors. He may never hit for a great average, but Lowe's homers and steals should make him a valuable fantasy asset once he finds his way to the majors, whenever that may be.