Bears' Joel Iyiegbuniwe: Suffers shoulder injury Saturday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Iyiegbuniwe injured his shoulder during Saturday's preseason contest against the Titans, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Iyiegbuniwe played in all 16 games -- mainly on special teams -- for the Bears last season. Even with the addition of Alec Ogletree, he will likely be a lock to make the roster if his shoulder injury isn't too significant.

Comments / 0

