Mets' Edwin Diaz: Notches 26th save

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Diaz recorded a strikeout over a shutout inning of work Saturday night, picking up his 26th save of the season in the Mets' 5-3 win over the Nationals. After going four straight appearances without a save, Diaz made the most of his opportunity Saturday night. Though he did plunk Riley Adams with a pitch to bring the tying run to the plate, the right-hander needed just 10 pitches to secure the win for the Mets. The 27-year-old now has a 2.00 ERA in August, well below his season mark of 3.48.

