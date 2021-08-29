Health officials warn against buying medicine meant for animals to treat COVID-19

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -Alaska health officials are warning against what seems to be a growing dangerous trend: people taking a medication meant for horses and other livestock to treat or prevent COVID-19. Ivermectin is a drug primarily used to treat worms and other parasites in animals, and, in much smaller doses, in humans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved it to treat COVID-19 in people, and in fact has warned against that, but that hasn’t stopped people from buying the veterinary grade medicine straight off the shelves, according to Alaska Mill and Feed Manager John Hamilton.