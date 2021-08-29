Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Health officials warn against buying medicine meant for animals to treat COVID-19

By Lauren Maxwell
webcenterfairbanks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -Alaska health officials are warning against what seems to be a growing dangerous trend: people taking a medication meant for horses and other livestock to treat or prevent COVID-19. Ivermectin is a drug primarily used to treat worms and other parasites in animals, and, in much smaller doses, in humans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved it to treat COVID-19 in people, and in fact has warned against that, but that hasn’t stopped people from buying the veterinary grade medicine straight off the shelves, according to Alaska Mill and Feed Manager John Hamilton.

www.webcenterfairbanks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Alaska Fairbanks#Covid 19#Medicine#Ktvf#Alaska Mill#Feed#Kenai Peninsula Borough#Ksrm Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Local doctors warn against ivermectin use to treat COVID-19

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois doctors are waring of major side effects linked to unauthorized use of ivermectin. The FDA previously warned people to stop taking the drug to treat or prevent coronavirus infections last week. Some patients ended up in the hospital due to the side effects. "It...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Ohio judge orders hospital to treat Covid patient with horse medicine Ivermectin despite warnings from CDC

A lawsuit may force an Ohio hospital to give one of its Covid patients Ivermectin, a livestock deworming drug that has been embraced by right-wing circles as a coronavirus treatment, even though health authorities warn it is dangerous and ineffective to use as a pandemic cure.Last week, a county judge ruled that a Cincinnati-area hospital has to prescribe the drug, according to the wishes of the wife of a man who has been battling Covid and related health effects since July.Jeffrey Smith, 51, tested positive for Covid on 9 July, and the order mandates that the West Chester Hospital...
Agriculturebrproud.com

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” Medical community warns against using Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment

DENVER (KDVR) — A common drug used to treat parasites in large farm animals is now hospitalizing people who take the drug, believing it can cure COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration brought attention to the drug, ivermectin, in a tweet on Monday that linked to a post on the drug: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”
Public HealthPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Using feedstore pharmaceuticals to prevent COVID-19 ‘kind of crazy’ state doctor says

With one person already hospitalized due to overdosing on an Internet-fabled COVID-19 preventative, Mississippi’s top public health official urged Mississippians to not self-medicate themselves with animal medication. A number of Americans, presumably using the advice they’ve found through online sources have turned to a drug called ivermectin, which is commonly...
Public Healthcwbradio.com

FDA Warns People Not to Take Animal Anti-Parasitic to Treat COVID-19

(Terry Bell, WRN) -The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to take an anti-parasitic drug being promoted as a COVID-19 treatment. U-S Senator Ron Johnson has promoted ivermectin as part of a cocktail of repurposed drugs for early treatment of COVID-19. Doctor Nasia Safdar with U-W Health in Madison tells the Journal Sentinel that ivermectin is not recommended, for treating COVID-19, and in fact is dangerous to use for that purpose.
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

MSDH Warning: Do not use ivermectin products for animals to treat COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the Mississippi Poison Control Center has received an increase in calls due to livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin taken to prevent or treat COVID-19 infection. MSDH leaders said animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals...
Indianapolis, INWRBI Radio

State health officials offer grim warning on COVID-19 delta surge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — State health officials are warning Hoosiers that the COVID-19 delta variant surge could get worse in the near future. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver have given their first briefing since late last month on the heels of Indiana becoming mired in a growing coronavirus surge, which is threatening to overwhelm hospitals around the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy