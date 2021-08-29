Women’s Volleyball: No. 11 Buckeyes upset No. 4 Washington 3-1 in Top-15 Matchup
Ohio State’s women’s volleyball concluded its opening weekend 2-0 with a stand out performance overWashington at Nationwide Arena Saturday. Despite a loss in the first set, No. 11 Ohio State (2-0) rattled off wins in three-straight sets to secure victory over the No. 4 Huskies (1-1). The Buckeyes’ victory came from their domination at the pins and an impressive back row defensive performance.www.thelantern.com
