What will happen to Roman Reigns?

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
 6 days ago
During the evening of last Saturday, entirely dedicated for the first time in the history of PPV to Summerslam, which aired from Las Vegas, WWE staged two sensational returns, such as those of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. If The Man managed to get in the running in a match...

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
Becky Lynch
Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns
Kurt Angle
Paul Heyman
John Cena
#Las Vegas#Combat#The Chain Gang#Pw Insider#The Mad Genius
