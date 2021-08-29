Cancel
Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2 among latest additions to official UFC 268 card

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
UFC 268 is officially on tap for Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City – and the card is filling up with notable names.

On the UFC on ESPN 30 broadcast Saturday, the promotion made the previously reported welterweight title fight rematch between champion Kamaru Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) and Colby Covington (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC) official.

It won’t be the only title fight rematch, however, as a second meeting between women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (10-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and the woman she took the title from, Zhang Weili (21-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC), is also on deck. The two most recently competed against one another at UFC 261 in April when Namajunas dropped Weili with a head kick and finished the fight with strikes on the ground.

Two other fights that were not previously announced were announced Saturday by the promotion, as well. A women’s bantamweight contender fight between Germaine de Randamie (10-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and Irene Aldana (13-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), as well as a lightweight fight between Al Iaquinta (14-6-1 MMA, 9-5 UFC) and Bobby Green (27-12-1 MMA, 12-8-1 UFC) are on tap, too.

With the additions, the UFC 268 lineup now includes:

  • Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington – for welterweight title
  • Champion Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili – for women’s strawweight title
  • Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje
  • Luke Rockhold vs. Sean Strickland
  • Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera
  • Bobby Green vs. Al Iaquinta
  • Irene Aldana vs. Germaine de Randamie
  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Photos: Rose Namajunas through the years

Photos: Kamaru Usman through the years

