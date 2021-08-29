Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Appomattox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Appomattox and southeastern Amherst Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Riverville, or 8 miles southeast of Amherst, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bent Creek Riverville Stonewall Oakville Tower Hill Madison Heights and Allens Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH