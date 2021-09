Men’s Soccer secured their second victory in as many matches on Saturday in a 6-0 blowout win over Northwest College. The Mighty Lizards got things going early, going up 1-0 around the half hour mark off sophomore Adolfo Sanchez’s first score of the season. TMCC would add on another before the end of the first half, going up 2-0 off the foot of freshman Jaden Roig just eight minutes later.