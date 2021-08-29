Here’s How Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Earned Over $50 Million At 23 Years Old
Tennis star Naomi Osaka is officially the highest-paid female athlete of 2021, according to Sportico. The four-time Grand Slam champion has been ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete for two consecutive years. In 2020, Osaka ranked at the top of the earnings scoreboard with $37 million (from June 2019 – June 2020). In May 2021, Sportico announced that she earned $55.2 million over the previous 12 months.www.blackenterprise.com
