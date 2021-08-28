Cancel
Researchers, Cybersecurity Agency Urge Action by Microsoft Cloud Database Users

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company...

