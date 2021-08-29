Cancel
Motorsports

Ryan Blaney Wins NASCAR Regular Season Finale at Daytona

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona was the first-ever on-track running for an entirely new pack racing package, one designed to mitigate the horrifying rollover and blowover wrecks we have seen in these races over the past few seasons. A complete lack of practice with the new horsepower and downforce levels made the day's race a total unknown until the green flag dropped, but once it did we saw a Daytona race that differed from the past few in only a few ways: One was that leaders who fell out of a line slipped back even more quickly than usual. The other was that the two inevitable full-field wrecks did not result in a car in the air, a car in the fence, or a car on fire.

