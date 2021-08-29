Hurricane Local Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox This product covers portions of southwest Alabama...northwest Florida...south central Alabama...and inland southeast Mississippi. **IDA MOVING NORTHWESTWARD OVER SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central, and Mobile Coastal - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baldwin Inland, George, Greene, Mobile Inland, Perry, Stone, Washington, and Wayne * STORM INFORMATION: - About 170 miles west-southwest of Mobile AL or about 210 miles west-southwest of Pensacola FL - 29.5N 90.6W - Storm Intensity 130 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 4 PM CDT, Extremely dangerous Hurricane Ida made landfall late this morning over southeast Louisiana near Port Fourchon as a major hurricane. Ida`s maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph with a minimum central pressure of 930 mb. Hurricane- force winds currently extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. Ida continues to move northwest at 10 mph and on the current forecast track, the center of Ida will move farther inland over southeast Louisiana tonight. Ida is expected to bring rainfall amounts of 8-12 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 18 inches through midweek over southeast Mississippi. Over coastal Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle, 5-10 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches are possible. Meanwhile, 3-8 inches of rain are expected elsewhere during this time. This is likely to result in flash, urban, small stream, and river flooding over portions of our area. The tornado threat will continue across southeastern Mississippi, southwestern Alabama, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle as the outer rainbands on the northeast and east side of Ida move into and across the area. This tornado threat is expected to persist and expand across much of the region tonight into Monday. Swells continue to impact our portion of the Gulf Coast. 3-5 feet of coastal water rises above normally dry ground are expected along the beaches, sounds, and the shoreline of Mobile Bay. 1-3 feet of water rise is possible further east into the western Florida Panhandle. Surf heights will increase to be between 10-15 feet through tonight. On Monday, surf heights are anticipated to be between 9-11 feet along the coast of Alabama and between 7-9 feet along the coast of the western Florida Panhandle. Overall, these swells are likely to cause life- threatening surf, wave run up, and dangerous rip currents. Waves and swells are likely to remain elevated into Monday and potentially Tuesday as strong south to southwest winds persist over the marine areas. Tropical storm force conditions, especially in frequent gusts, have occurred over portions of coastal Alabama so far today. These conditions will continue to be possible over these areas as well as over interior southeast Mississippi and portions of southwest Alabama as Ida turns northward overnight and moves further inland over portions of western Mississippi Monday and Monday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across south-central Alabama. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible limited to significant impacts. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across portions of southeast Mississippi, far southwest Alabama, and the far western Florida Panhandle. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across the remainder of the area. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across coastal Alabama and adjoining Mobile Bay shoreline. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding across coastal sections of the western Florida Panhandle. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across southeast Mississippi and far southwest Alabama. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across portions of interior southwest and south-central Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.y. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For the latest detailed evacuation and shelter information...please refer to your local emergency management agency at the phone number or website listed below. - Coastal Alabama: - Baldwin County: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - Mobile County: 251-460-8000 or www.mcema.net - Northwest Florida: - Escambia County: 850-471-6400 or bereadyescambia.com - Santa Rosa County: 850-983-5360 www.santarosa.fl.gov/emergency - Okaloosa County: 850-651-7150 or www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ps/home - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Mobile AL around 11 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.