Special Weather Statement issued for Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Rockbridge Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Rockbridge County through 1215 AM EDT At 1127 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brownsburg to near Millboro. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Goshen Rockbridge Baths Fairfield Brownsburg Vesuvius and Bells Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH