Pima County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 20:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 826 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Hickiwan, or 17 miles southeast of Ajo, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight and Kuakatch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

