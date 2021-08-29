Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 825 PM MST, National Weather Service Flagstaff Doppler radar indicated that rainfall had ended southeast of Bagdad. No reports of Flash Flooding have been received and the Flash Flood Warning will be allowed to expire. A 16 inch rise was recorded on Little Sycamore Wash, so area creeks and streams may still have higher than normal flow. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.