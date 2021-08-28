Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Bible verse - Romans Rom.7:24-25; quote by D. H. Lawrence

Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomans 7:24-25 My great religion is a belief in the blood, the flesh, as being wiser than the intellect. We can go wrong in our minds. But what our blood feels and believes and says, is always true. The intellect is only a bit and a bridle. David Herbert Lawrence...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
D. H. Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romans#Bible#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
ReligionBelief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
Religionguideposts.org

Jesus Really Sees You!

But Jesus turning and seeing her said, “Take courage, daughter . . .” Matthew 9:22 (AMP) Glennon Doyle wrote, “We just need someone to see the pain. . . . To say: Yes. I see this. This is real. . . . We just need a witness.” I think we need to know that someone gets it. That we are not alone. I imagine that when Jesus turned and fixed His eyes on the lady who touched the hem of His garment, she felt Him. She knew He understood. “Take courage, daughter.” I am here. I see you.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religionpraisedc.com

Masking in church – is it a sign you don’t trust God?

Today, during Sunday Joy, host Ronnette Rollins discusses with listeners the topic of wearing masks in church. In particular, religious leaders, preachers and pastors discouraging their members from wearing masks in church. It’s disturbing to see video clips posted on social media of church services where the preacher is telling people not to wear masks in church. Some even making false claims that wearing masks in church means you don’t trust God. Back in July, Nashville Pastor of Global Vision Bible Church, Greg Locke, told his congregation that he would kick out anyone who shows up to church wearing a mask. What are your thoughts? Do you agree that wearing a mask is a sign you don’t trust God? Or do you think that these preachers are preaching against Christian principles by encouraging members to defy the CDC? Comment your thoughts below!
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
Religionbahaiteachings.org

What is Revelation?

If we look around us at the wider world, we see numerous and diverse expressions of religious faith. Estimates range from 4,000 to 10,000 distinct religions – so how does a spiritual seeker decide?. Well, first, the core teachings of most of these religious systems urge humanity to love one...
Religionarcamax.com

Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails?

Q: Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails? – L.G. A: The love of God is so great that man has difficulty accepting His supreme sacrifice designed to redeem the human race. But there is one thing God’s love cannot do. It cannot forgive the unrepentant sinner. The human race is called on throughout the Bible to repent of sin and rebellion and return to God.
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

When God Doesn't Take Away The Pain

“Three different times I begged the Lord to take it away. Each time he said, 'My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.' So now I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ can work through me . . . For when I am weak, then I am strong."
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/A crisis can help awaken Christians

David is in a crisis. He established earlier in the psalm that God delivered him from the pit of destruction and set his feet on solid ground. The Lord put a new song in his mouth, a song of praise for the salvation of his body and soul. It is this deliverance that teaches David how to respond to a crisis or tribulation.
ReligionDaily Advance

New author challenges Christians to move beyond lip service

In a region where Christian churches are plentiful and most people grow up in a house of worship, one might assume area Christians already know what beliefs and behaviors their faith requires. Newly published author Johnna Blount Purkett questions that assumption. Her book, “God Requires More than Lip Service,” calls...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy