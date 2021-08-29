Huntsville non-profit gets important boost from block party

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A local non-profit, with an important mission, shut down the street outside its front door on Saturday. On offer at 305 Eight Street’s annual block party, music, food and tasty lemonade. Money raised at the event helps fund the organization’s work of supporting and housing people in the community with differing abilities. 305 Eight Street residents chipped in, handling everything from the dj booth, to selling crafts and other refreshments. Organizers say it costs around $1600 a month to house a single resident, but most are unable to pay the full rate, so fundraisers like these are essential.