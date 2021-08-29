Houston Dynamo extend winless streak in loss to Minnesota United FC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.) Much as Minnesota United would like to be heading into the final game before an international break with six or seven points out of their last three games and a chance to rotate a squad rendered thin by injuries, a loss and two draws have them headed to a matchup in Houston against the Dynamo that’s close to a must-win. The goal is a home playoff game in the first round, which means the Loons will have to find some way to create more than the one goal they’ve gotten in their last three, and do it without Emanuel Reynoso, Franco Fragapane or leading scorer Robin Lod. Minnesota have never won at BBVA Stadium, and now seems like a perfect time to flip that script.