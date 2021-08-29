BACK TO BACK: Ryan Blaney Wins Coke Zero Sugar 400 At Daytona

Logan Riely/Getty Images

BACK to BACK.

After a pretty chaotic finish, Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag at Daytona today for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. It’s his 3rd Cup Series win this season.

After winning last week, Ryan Blaney was looking to carry some momentum into the playoffs, and he did that and then some. And while the win moves him into second place heading into the playoffs, the story today… who was gonna secure that final playoff spot?

Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon were battling for that final sport, but Chris Buescher was leading the pack on that final restart with a chance to win the race and sneak into the playoffs. Bubba Wallace was in the mix as well.

Blaney got a great push from Corey LaJoie, and it was enough to get him the win (under caution after Kurt Busch caused a pretty big wreck on the last lap). Buescher took second, Bubba Wallace took third, and Tyler Reddick locked in that last playoff spot.

The playoffs are set:

And Kyle Larson was crowned the regular season champ.

Ryan was a guest on our Whiskey Riff Raff podcast shortly after his win earlier this season in Atlanta.