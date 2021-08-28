Cancel
The Washington Wizards’ biggest Bradley Beal question mark that could make or break their season

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Wizards’ busy offseason has made new head coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation 12 men deep. Whether that yields positive results in the 2021-22 NBA season comes down to how well Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal jell in the team’s starting backcourt. Dinwiddie is the most pivotal pickup for the Wizards this offseason, as […] The post The Washington Wizards’ biggest Bradley Beal question mark that could make or break their season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards’ overcrowded rotation

When the Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, they got two experienced marksmen in return with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Wizards are in dire need of shooters because they were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season. Washington also...
NBAAceShowbiz

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

The Jamaican-Canadian model and the NBA star, who first started dating in 2020, reportedly remain friendly with each other since their split about a week ago. AceShowbiz - Kyle Kuzma's career may have come in the way of his relationship with Winnie Harlow. The couple is reported to have called it quits amid his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards, after dating for over a year.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Could Acquire Bradley Beal For A Massive Trade Package

The Golden State Warriors look to be back in the playoffs next season with Klay Thompson's return to the lineup. However, it is possible that they will need some immediate help on the offensive end, as Klay Thompson will likely be eased back into the lineup. Making a win-now move could be beneficial for them, as they could create yet another super team during Stephen Curry's prime.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Wizards Trade Is Centered Around Bradley Beal

The New York Knicks have been in need of a superstar for many NBA seasons now. They were able to make the postseason as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last year but now should be looking to improve on the roster. It has already been a busy offseason in New York and the front office can continue to be aggressive moving forward.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics Trade Rumors On Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal & CJ McCollum | Mailbag

Boston Celtics trade rumors continue to buzz with the 2021 NBA season just around the corner. Today’s Celtics rumors circle around Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum as well as can the Celtics make the Eastern Conference Finals or be a top 4 seed during the 2021 NBA season? Did the Celtics overpay when they re-signed Robert Williams? Chat Sports host Chase Senior talks through the latest Celtics rumors in this Celtics mailbag! We have you covered with all of the Celtics rumors and Celtics news. SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/celticstv?sub_... Celtics Rumors Mailbag: - Did the Celtics overpay for Robert Williams?
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard Reveals Bradley Beal Recruited Spencer Dinwiddie To Join Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards look fairly different compared to last season. After all, they traded away former MVP Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, in exchange for multiple players including 6MOTY winner Montrezl Harrell and a former All-Rookie selection in Kyle Kuzma. They also acquired Spencer Dinwiddie via sign-and-trade, which was probably their biggest acquisition this offseason.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Wizards star Bradley Beal’s wife destroys Ronnie 2K over disrespectful tweet

Kamiah Adams-Beal, the wife of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, is not yet done with her ongoing feud with NBA 2K ambassador Ronnie 2K. After it was rumored that Beal got an 89 rating in NBA 2K22, his wife took to Twitter to question the ranking and called the game a “joke” and “trash.” Of […] The post Wizards star Bradley Beal’s wife destroys Ronnie 2K over disrespectful tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBACBS Sports

NBA offseason grades, player movement: Nets, Lakers load up on veteran depth; Blazers, Pelicans underwhelm

While there are still a few free agents yet to land with teams, and a potential Ben Simmons trade on the horizon, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.
NBACBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball 2021-22: Shooting guard tiers start with Paul George and Bradley Beal

Tiering is one of the most popular ways to prepare for a Fantasy Basketball draft. Within each position group, separating players into tiers is an effective means of projecting general value and keeping organized during your draft. If you're in a position where you need to make a quick decision, consulting a set of tiers can help settle the debate between two players who are relatively close in value.
NBANBC Sports

WATCH: Bulked-up Jayson Tatum works out with Beal, NBA stars

Jayson Tatum has had a shorter offseason than most after competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer. But he's not exactly sitting on his couch. The Boston Celtics star has been putting in work both on the court and in the weight room ahead of his fifth NBA season. Tatum shared a few photos of a recent workout on his Instagram story, and we'll state the obvious: He looks jacked.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Wizards star Bradley Beal’s Stephen Curry plan for 2021-22 season

The Washington Wizards remain Bradley Beal’s team. After all, the veteran shooting guard appears to be the only superstar-caliber player left standing in the nation’s capital. With Beal presumably being forced into an even larger role for the Wizards moving forward, if that is even possible, the Washington standout has...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Wizards news: LeBron James caused ruckus in Bradley Beal household with surprise care package

Apparently, Bradley Beal’s kids are huge fans of Space Jam: A New Legacy. If you need proof, then just check out how the Washington Wizards star’s two sons literally fought over a Space Jam care package sent over by LeBron James and the folks over at Warner Bros. Beal took to Instagram to share a […] The post Wizards news: LeBron James caused ruckus in Bradley Beal household with surprise care package appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBANBC Sports

PBT Podcast: Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, tanking

Damian Lillard remains with the Trail Blazers – for now. Ben Simmons remains with the 76ers – for now. Bradley Beal remains with the Wizards – for now. On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and “Built to Lose: How the NBA’s Tanking Era Changed the League Forever” author Jake Fischer discuss the offseason’s lingering star drama and, of course, tanking.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

John Wall makes Washington return, but not for the Wizards

Superstar John Wall returns to the city that drafted him, not for the Washington Wizards but for the Washington Mystics of the WNBA. The former Wizard was seen spotted courtside supporting Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics in their game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Wall was drafted by the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma makes bold promise to help Bradley Beal

Kyle Kuzma is looking to turn the page in his NBA career with a bold promise to Bradley Beal and the rest of the Washington Wizards. After spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 26-year-old NBA champion was acquired in a huge blockbuster deal sending him, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell to DC in exchange for Russell Westbrook’s LA homecoming.
NBAYardbarker

Bradley Beal Is Not Happy With His 89 Overall In 2K22

When NBA 2K player ratings are released every year, it feels as though they're always extremely controversial. When you go online, it seems as though everyone has something to say about every player's ratings, and complaints about players being rated too high or too low are frequent. Ronnie 2K has...

